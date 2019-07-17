Suspects in Posey Co. chase involving stolen car caught

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State police say the suspects in a police chase that ended in a Posey County cornfield have been caught.
According to Indiana State Police, the man and woman were found Wednesday morning at the Casey’s store in Mt. Vernon by a customer who called 911.
The chase started around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Indiana State Police say the chase began when a trooper clocked a car going over 100 mph on SR 69, just north of Mt. Vernon.
The chase lasted until the suspects drove through Bellefontaine Cemetery in Mt. Vernon and into a cornfield where they crashed. That’s when we’re told two people got out of the car and ran.
State police say they later learned the car was reported stolen out of Gibson County.
Authorities used drones and dogs to help search for the duo, but had no luck. They called off the search, but a few hours later someone reported seeing them and search crews returned to the scene.
The citizen who took the picture called 911, but the man and woman were able to escape back into a cornfield near the home. The search was called off again around 9:45 p.m.
State police said they didn’t believe the public was in any immediate danger during the search.
The names of the suspects have not yet been released, but we’re told they are being taken to the Posey County Jail.
We’ll keep you updated.
