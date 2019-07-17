Softball tournament brings thousands to Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The City of Evansville is once again showing it can host major sports tournaments.
More than 8,000 people have come to the Tri-State for the USSSA Fastpitch Great Lakes National tournament.
219 teams have made their way to Evansville for the opening ceremonies taking over 32,000 hotel rooms all over the Tri-State.
“We’re playing in, of course, Deaconess, Booneville, Newburgh and over at Newman Park in Henderson,” said Tim Foster, Great Lakes Regional Director.
With the parks being used all week, many volunteer workers have had to take vacation days from their weekday jobs, just to handle the crowds.
Things kicked off Tuesday with the skills tournament, but it didn’t last long because mother nature moved in fast with rain and drove everyone out of the park
The tournament games are open to the public, and the championship game will be held at Deaconess Sports Park on Sunday.
