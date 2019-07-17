Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for two people after chase

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A police chase ended with a car in a cornfield and authorities are looking for two people.
It happened around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Indiana State Police tell us the car was going nearly 100 mph when it wen through a cemetery and into a cornfield.
That’s when we’re told two people gout out of the car and ran.
Authorities used drones and dogs to help search for the duo but had no luck.
They called off the search but a few hours later someone reported seeing them and search crews returned to the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a white man wearing a black t-shirt and a white woman wearing a gray tank top.
They say the man has tattoos and the woman is bleeding from her knees.
The citizen who took the picture called 911 but the man and woman were able to escape back into a cornfield near the home.
