Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for two people after chase

Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for two people after chase
Multiple agencies looking for two people after a police chase.
By Matthew DeVault | July 16, 2019 at 8:15 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 8:40 PM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A police chase ended with a car in a cornfield and authorities are looking for two people.

It happened around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Indiana State Police tell us the car was going nearly 100 mph when it wen through a cemetery and into a cornfield.

That’s when we’re told two people gout out of the car and ran.

Authorities used drones and dogs to help search for the duo but had no luck.

They called off the search but a few hours later someone reported seeing them and search crews returned to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a white man wearing a black t-shirt and a white woman wearing a gray tank top.

Source: Posey County Sheriff's Office Facebook.
Source: Posey County Sheriff's Office Facebook.

They say the man has tattoos and the woman is bleeding from her knees.

The citizen who took the picture called 911 but the man and woman were able to escape back into a cornfield near the home.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.