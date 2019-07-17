Police: Man crashes, passes out on rx drugs with baby in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges of child neglect and driving while intoxicated.
Police say they were called Tuesday night about a car swerving all over the road on Washington Ave.
They say caller reported the same car ran into a yard, and the driver was passed out with a small baby in the backseat.
When officers arrived, they say the car was running and in reverse. They say they tried to wake the driver and eventually had to break the window to get to him.
Police say they used Narcan to finally try to wake the driver, Troy Torrence.
Officers say he then regained consciousness, but was unsteady and confused.
They say he told them the only thing he took was Xanax, which is prescribed to him.
Police say Narcan would not reverse the effects of Xanax.
They say preliminary drug results showed Benzodiazepine and Amphetamine in Torrence’s system.
Police say the baby was released to her mother.
