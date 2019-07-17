New Harmony Food Pantry looking for new director, building

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - A food pantry in Posey County has been serving the community for decades, all thanks to some farmers with an idea, and volunteers with the heart to carry it out.
The pantry is in a transition period and they are asking for help to continue operating.
“We’ll serve about 60-65 families tomorrow night which represents about 215 people,” Mary Ellen Girard, served as the pantry director for the Posey County Community for decades, said.
The food pantry at the First Baptist Church in New Harmony has more than served its purpose over the years. Thanks to a group of local farmers and volunteers, Girard has been able to provide dinners to families in need.
“They plant an acre of crop and they take the proceeds from the crop and they buy hogs and cows and they have them butchered,” Girard explained.
The idea of providing that meat started with a group of farmers about 15 years ago and now it provides hundreds of pounds of food to families every month.
It started with a group of about five farmers in Posey County who decided they wanted to do the most good.
“Everything that comes into the program is for the program," Jim Droege, partial founder of Partners in Food, said. "There’s zero overhead dollars.”
The New Harmony Food Bank hopes to continue serving the community, but there are some changes that need to happen first.
Girard says age is affecting her ability to keep up what the community has helped her build.
"It would be wonderful to have it on one level,” Girard said.
She hopes to find a new building and someone to take over the non-profit to continue their mission.
“It’s the great heart that those sponsors and producers have, that have come together to make it what it is today,” said Droege.
Although the future uncertain, they know the people and their passion for the food pantry will help it live on for years to come.
If you want to help with a one story building or are interested in the volunteer director position at the pantry you can contact Girard at 812-682-4077.
