Neighborhood Watch: Credit cards stolen; Sprint date breach; Darmstadt stop sign

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Police say two people targeted a 91-year-old woman and stole her credit cards.
Investigators believe the woman worked with a partner. One of the suspects distracts their victim, while the other will steal handbags from shopping carts or in the case of the elderly woman.
Police say the partners in crime use whatever credit cards they find in those stolen purses.
Sprint says it’s a victim of a serious data breach.
The company is telling customers hackers may have gained “unauthorized access” to accounts through Samsung’s “add a line” website. That access could have included personal information like names, phone numbers, and addresses.
Sprint says it learned about the breach in late June and has since reset pin codes for all accounts that were impacted.
A heads up for drivers whose commute takes them through Darmstadt.
Starting next Wednesday, July 24, the intersection at Saint Joseph and Boonville-New Harmony Road in Darmstadt will become a four-way stop. The change is a result of traffic studies by Purdue University and the city of Evansville.
Right now, only drivers on Boonville-New Harmony have stop signs with flashing lights, but vehicles on Saint Joe don’t.
Police say may of them don’t follow the 40 mph speed limit, which causes about four crashes a year at this one intersection.
