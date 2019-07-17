Names of suspects in Posey Co. chase released

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The names have been released of the suspects who state police say led authorities on a chase that ended in a Posey County cornfield.
State police say the suspects are 28-year-old James Jacob Nebelski and 30-year-old Cami L. Joiner, both of Evansville.
The chase started around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Indiana State Police say the chase began when a trooper tried to stop a car going over 80 mph on SR 69, just north of Mt. Vernon. ISP says the driver didn’t stop and accelerated to speeds over 100 mph.
The chase lasted until the suspects drove through Bellefontaine Cemetery in Mt. Vernon and into a cornfield where they crashed. That’s when we’re told Nebelski and Joiner got out of the car and ran.
ISP says when troopers searched the vehicle they discovered meth, scales and plastic baggies that are commonly used to distribute drugs. State police say they also later learned the car was reported stolen out of Gibson County.
Authorities used drones and dogs to help search for the duo, but had no luck. They called off the search, but a few hours later someone reported seeing them and search crews returned to the scene.
The citizen who took the picture called 911, but Nebelski and Joiner were able to escape back into a cornfield near the home. The search was called off again around 9:45 p.m.
According to Indiana State Police, Nebelski and Joiner were found Wednesday morning at the Casey’s store in Mt. Vernon by a customer who called 911.
State police said they didn’t believe the public was in any immediate danger during the search.
Nebelski and Joiner are being held in the Posey County Jail on a long-list of charges, including auto theft and dealing meth.
