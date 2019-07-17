Multi-million dollar project to bring dozens of new homes in Princeton

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New affordable housing is coming to Princeton.
Gibson County leaders tell us a multi-million dollar project will bring 26 new homes to the area. Each home will be in the $150,000-$200,000 range.
The project also includes two apartment complexes being built along south Main Street, where the old Baldwin Heights school used to be.
“We have such a great need for housing up here," says President/CEO of Gibson County Economic Development Corp. Paul Waters. "With Toyota and some of the Toyota surrounding companies that supply them there’s over 10,000 people that drive in to Gibson County each day to work and there’s less than 2,500 of those that actually live here. This is the first apartment in Princeton, market-grade apartments, that have been started in over 20 years.”
There are already three homes completed and another one close to being built.
