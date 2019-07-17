Man indicted for smuggling drugs into jail

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Three people facing charges accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail.
It happened back in March. Jailer Art Maglinger got information that Damian Fields was threatening a witness, but what Maglinger found on his jail calls was even more surprising.
“They appeared to be talking about how to get drug contraband into the facility, specifically the purchase on the outside on the street and then they try to coordinate introducing it into the facility," Maglinger said.
The plan was for two people on the outside to throw drugs over a jail fence for other inmates to get to Fields.
“It never ceases to amaze me just what inmates will say in the jail calls," Maglinger said.
Maglinger says a special response team at the jail conducted a strip search in building 3, a separated building at the jail where they believed the drugs ended up. Officers found 15 grams of marijuana and another 4 grams of meth outside in a recreational area close by.
“You can do every security protocol to try to keep it out but, you know, where there’s a will there’s a way," Maglinger said.
Now Fields and his co-conspirator’s Derrick Carroll and Jasmine Jackson are charged in the plot.
“The best case scenario, I mean everyone in this case that we know is involved was held accountable for their actions," Maglinger said. "And it puts people on notice that it won’t be tolerated. We have a responsibility to protect the inmates.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.