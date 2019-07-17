Larry Conder running for Owensboro Mayor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The 2020 Owensboro Mayor’s race has a second candidate.
City Commissioner Larry Conder announced his intention to run.
He made the announcement on the popular Facebook Live show “Live with Jeff.”
Conder says he’s known the host, Jeff, since he was young which is why he chose to announce in on the show.
He says the focus of his campaign is on community safety and combating drugs and guns.
“It’s affecting our family units. It’s affecting children. It’s affecting workplace. It’s affecting everything is what it’s doing. And so that safety, which we can sometimes take for granted, and we have for such a long period time, has to be looked after," said Conder.
Commission Pam Smith-Wright also has announced she’ll run but Conder tells us he expects around six candidates in all.
