Indiana man accused of forcing children to sell candy for him in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A man from Indiana is accused of forcing children to sell candy for him in Kentucky.
Kentucky’s Attorney General says 54-year-old Shawn Floyd, of Indianapolis, was arrested in Bowling Green Tuesday.
Authorities say they’ve had an open investigation involving Floyd for some time.
We’re told he brought kids as young as 11 from Indiana into Kentucky to sell candy for him, forcing 12 of them to sleep in one hotel room with three adults.
Investigators say the possible human trafficking happened in several counties, including Daviess County, over the past two years.
Floyd is now charged with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.