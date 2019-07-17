Henderson riverfront walkway to get upgrade

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The walkway along the river is getting an upgrade.
Right now there is a gap above Sunset Park where the sidewalk stops and walkers or joggers have to cross the street before rejoining the pathway along the Ohio River. There are plans to change that and even add a boardwalk with an overlook area over the river.
“It’s amazing the number of people that are in our parks and the little splash pad and our tennis courts and along the river walk and this is gonna make it easier for those folks walking so they won’t have to walk in the street or across the street and then cross back over, but also it’s gonna make another nice spot downtown,” said Henderson Mayor Steve Austin.
According to Mayor Austin, the structure should be completed by late summer or early fall.
