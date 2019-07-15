Heat & High Humidity Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The pesky remnants of Barry will move east today bringing clearing skies. Expect scattered thunderstorms this morning followed by hotter temps near 90-degrees. With all the rain the past few days, the heat index will reach 97-101 this afternoon.
The hottest temps of the summer on the way to finish off the week. Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening. A stagnant…hot and humid weather pattern will persist Thursday through the weekend, with little if any chances for rain. High temps will surge into the mid-90’s under mostly sunny skies. Projected heat index (105-110) during the afternoon and evening.
A weak front will sweep out the high heat and humidity on Monday as high temps sink into the upper 80’s. The front will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday, high temps will drop into the mid-80’s under mostly sunny skies.
