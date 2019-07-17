First look at Northeast Dubois HS after renovation

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We got a look at what the renovated Northeast Dubois High School will look like.
An addition to the school will be added to accommodate 7th and 8th grade students. The school corporation decided to combine grades 7-12 in the same building due to the decreasing population in the school district.
School leaders say they wanted to cut down on the number of buildings they are occupying.
Middle and high school students will have separate classroom areas, but will share hallways.
“We as a staff will be very aware of where seventh and eighth grade students should and shouldn’t be," said Northeast Dubois High School Principal Tina Fawks. "And the same for nine through twelve. So we’ll supervise those shared spaces. We’ll supervise all our spaces, but we’ll have a handle on that.”
They are hoping to be finished with the project by the 2021 school year.
