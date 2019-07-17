EPD looking for men accused in a March burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are hoping you’ll recognize the men accused in a March burglary.
Police say the two suspects got inside a home on Park Ridge Drive through an unlocked bedroom window. Police say the home was ransacked.
The victim says the suspects took an envelope with a large amount of money inside that he planned on depositing in the bank.
Police say the suspects also broke into an empty safe.
If you recognize the men, call Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7896.
