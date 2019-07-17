Aces Men’s Golf Honored with GCAA All-Academic Team

NORMAN, Okla. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville men’s golf team was honored with the All-Academic Team award by the Golf Coaches Association of America, announced in a release by the organization Wednesday.
To be eligible for GCAA All-Academic Team honors a college or university must submit the GPAs for each player on its official squad list for the academic year. The honor is given out to teams who achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher.
“This is the 16th consecutive year obtaining this award," head coach Jim Hamilton said. “I’m very proud of the work they’ve done in the classroom and on the course. This is one of the goals we set for our team each year and we are thrilled to achieve this honor once again.”
The Aces are one of eight Missouri Valley Conference programs to earn this award.
