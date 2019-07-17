Aces Assist Club opens membership for 2019-20 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The official booster club of the University of Evansville men’s basketball team returns in 2019 as the Aces Assist Club is open to all Purple Aces supporters.
There are three levels that you can support the program. Those levels and benefits include:
- All-Conference Level - $1,000/year
- Aces Assist Club (AAC) NIKE Pullover
- AAC NIKE polo shirt
- Two in-season open practices with lunch
- AAC Exclusive Kickoff Social
- Exclusive post-game reception
- 50% off single golf fundraiser entry (September 12 at Rolling Hills Country Club)
- E-newsletters during the year
- Name recognition in game program and Ford Center videoboard
- Opportunity for road travel with UE team
- Membership in University of Evansville President’s Club
- Visit https://www.evansville.edu/development/presidentsClub.cfm for information
- All-American Level - $2,500/year
- ALL benefits of All-Conference level
- Exclusive event with Coach McCarty and his coaching staff at a local restaurant (for two people)
- One complimentary entry for golf fundraiser (September 12 at Rolling Hills Country Club)
- AAC NIKE Jacket
- Champions Club Level - $5,000/year
- ALL benefits of All-Conference and All-American levels
- Courtside seating for two at a UE home game (limited availability)
- Charter flight trip for two to MVC road game; includes practices, premium seats, ground transportation with the team and lodging (reservation required)
- One VIP parking space at Ford Center (limited availability)
Additional household memberships are available to other people living in your household and is available for $500. This person will receive the All-Conference level benefits. Gear will be branded at primary member’s level.
Those interested in joining can do so by filling out the form in the brochure linked above or by calling the men’s basketball office at 812-488-2553. A similar club for the women’s basketball team is in the process of being created. Details will be available in the near future.
One of the largest events for the club is the Aces Golf Scramble, which will take place on Thursday, September 12 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Newburgh. Two start times will be on tap with the first shotgun start set for 8 a.m. and the second one heading on course at 1 p.m.
Cost for a foursome is $750 with individuals set for $200. Aces Assist Club members will receive the single entry fee associated with your giving level. To confirm your group, individual or start time, fill out the form above or contact the UE Basketball Office at 812-488-3800.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
