UE men’s basketball team gives school supplies to local students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School is almost back in session around the Tri-State and over at the University of Evansville, the men’s basketball team is giving school supplies to EVSC students.
Head coach Walter McCarty and his Aces took a break from practicing Tuesday afternoon to do something special for students in need around Evansville.
In a partnership with the EVSC and Walter McCarty Leadership Academy, the Purple Aces stuffed Nike backpacks with school supplies that every student needs including pencils, erasers, folders and even a ticket for a free haircut from barbershops in Evansville.
Once a student in the Tri-State, McCarty understands how valuable giving back to his community really is.
“Growing up in this area and being able to do something like this was one of the main reasons coming back home was a great thing to do. I’m just thankful to Old National Bank, the Walter McCarty Leadership Academy, the EVSC, that helped with us and all the barbershops that helped and become apart of this to partner with us. It’s a great feeling and hopefully, the kids really enjoy having nice Nike backpacks. Thank you to Nike as well, and all the things we put in there so it’s really cool," said Coach McCarty.
