Sheriff’s Office: Bloomington man arrested after threatening deputy with knife outside of courthouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Bloomington man was arrested Monday after threatening a deputy with a knife and trying to grab another deputy’s taser, according to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say it started just before noon when a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk near the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union Plaza Building.
When the deputy didn’t find anyone inside the vehicle, the press release states the deputy went inside the plaza building to find the owner.
The deputy found the man who they say admitted to being the owner of the vehicle. That man was identified as Abraham Loganray, 26, of Bloomington, Indiana.
The press release says Loganray left the building quickly, ignoring the deputies commands to stop.
Authorities say Loganray took out a flashlight and shined it into the deputy’s eyes before taking out a pocket knife and started waving it around.
The press release states that the deputy pointed his pistol at Loganray, telling him to drop the knife.
Loganray closed the knife and got in the vehicle and they say he tried starting the vehicle.
More deputies arrived to help and during the struggle, deputies say, Loganray grabbed a deputy’s taser and tried to take it out of its holster.
They say Loganray struggled during the arrest.
Abraham Loganray was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he remains with no bond set at this time.
He was charges with disarming a law enforcement officer, intimidation with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
