The Remnants Of Barry Linger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a rare dry and sunny weekend, the remnants of Barry will move north toward our area. As Barry weakens, the system will dump steady rains along with a few thunderstorms. Due to rain, temps will remain below normal in the low to mid-80’s. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through Wednesday. 1 to 2 inches of rain likely through Wednesday.
Once the rain ends, the hottest temps of the summer on the way to finish off the week. A stagnant hot and humid weather pattern will persist Thursday through the weekend, with little if any chances for rain. High temps will surge into the low to mid-90’s under mostly sunny skies. Projected heat index (105-110) during the afternoon and evening. A Heat Advisory and or Excessive Heat Warning seems likely later this week.
