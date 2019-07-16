Owensboro man pleads guilty in federal health care fraud case

In October 2016, Goyal, Routt, and Ford agreed that urine drug tests referred to and performed by CAL would be billed to the health insurance programs using Tristate’s billing information, falsely representing that the tests were performed by Tristate. In this way, CAL evaded the payment restrictions placed upon it by the insurers, and received reimbursements to which it was not entitled. In exchange for the use of his lab’s billing information, Goyal agreed to receive 40% of these fraudulent reimbursements. In the plea agreement filed today, Goyal admitted that these fraudulent claims caused Humana Caresource, Aetna Coventry Cares, and Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield Medicaid to suffer a combined loss of $1,378,449.