More than $6M going to connect rural areas with broadband internet

“One of the big problems of rural America is lack of broadband," said Dr. David Hess. “And, so patients in rural areas and people in rural areas. My case-patients, because I, I’m a, I’m a physician, don’t have access to the Internet and, and you know, can’t get on the web and can’t serve, can’t get medical information. So the more broadband access we have, we can serve our patients better in rural areas.”