Krueger Returns to the Tri-State Diamond

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -There’s a familiar face back in town on the diamond! Jasper native and current IU pitcher, Cal Krueger has made his return to the mound here in the Tri-State, this time playing in the Ohio Valley League with the Bombers.
The Wildcats dominant southpaw, Krueger set the program record for wins while in high school with 29, and in his senior year, went undefeated with a .67 ERA.
This past season at Indiana, Krueger appeared in 27 games, posting a 7-2 record and notching 3 saves as the Hoosier’s sophomore reliever.
Now back in Dubois Co., playing among friends and future college teammates, Krueger is excited to get back into the swing of things before heading back to Bloomington.
“IU has always done a good job of recruiting local players, it’s just nice having some people that have the same hometown or around the same area so you can talk about some of these stories," said Krueger. "I pitched here all throughout high school so it’s nice to get out there in a game situation, just have a little bit of a throwback. I did have a slight injury towards the later end of the year, so this will be my first time pitching in about 3 months actually so it’s really exciting for me, it’s kinda like Opening Day again.”
In his bombers debut on July 5th, Krueger pitched 3 innings, faced 12, struck out 2 and allowed no runs.
Krueger joins future Hoosier and Southridge grad, Tucker Schank on the Dubois Co. roster.
