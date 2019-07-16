Jury seated in Union Co. murder trial

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A jury has been seated in a Union County murder trial.
23-year-old Joevionte Sims is one of three men accused of a double murder that happened in January 2017.
He’s accused of murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Caesarrrae Rapyer and 28-year-old George Black Junior.
Police say they were shot to death in a home on West O’Bannon Street. Sims was arrested after a chase into Henderson.
Jury selection took most of the day followed by opening statements. Then the prosecution called their first witness.
In the prosecutor’s opening statement, they told the jury they would present evidence that spoke to Sim’s involvement in the crime.
On the other side, the defense says they’ll share how the case was mishandled.
The prosecution’s first witness claims to have been there the evening of the double murder and says she had a gun pointed at her.
One of the other men charged, Clarence Smith was sentenced in May. The third suspect, Breshod Everhart, hasn’t been tried yet.
Testimony will continue you in Sims’ trial Wednesday morning.
We’ll keep you updated as the trial continues.
