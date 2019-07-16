Jail expansion talks continue in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, talks on how to pay for a jail expansion continue.
A proposed local income tax was on the agenda Tuesday as the council began two days of the budget meeting.
As we first reported in June, the money from a proposed tax would go toward funding a correctional and rehab facility expansion to tackle overcrowding issues.
Council members say they’re still early in the process of gathering information and want to hear from Gibson County residents.
The council will hold a public hearing on the topic. That’s set for August 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex North.
