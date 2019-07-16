Ivy Tech announces Pathways Plus program for high schoolers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech has announced its new Pathways Plus program for EVSC high schoolers.
“We think it better prepares them for college if they decide to continue their education but it also puts them in position to get a good-paying job,” said Ivy Tech Chancellor Jonathan Weinzapfel.
The program is launching next month.
Pathways Plus will provide students with dual credit and dual enrollment courses.
Ivy Tech’s mission is to provide a chance for students to jump-start to a college degree.
“We think traditionally of schools being K-12 and higher ed and this is really a blending of that approach. We want all of our kids to be lifelong learners. So, I think this is emblematic of how our kids understand that you can earn college credit. You can get that certificate as you’re in high school. You don’t have to wait until you finish high school," said David Smith, EVSC Superintendent.
Old National Bank Foundation has also donated $500,000 to put college connect coaches in EVSC schools to help with the process.
