Indiana asks for USDA Disaster Designation due to heavy rain this season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Farmers have been fighting flooding around the Tri-State and we’re learning that many are behind on planting, and the heavy rain is killing some of the crops.
After hearing from farmers across the state, Governor Holcomb is requesting a US Department of Agriculture disaster designation for 88 counties throughout Indiana.
“Here in Posey county we estimate over 30 percent of corn, over 30 percent of soybeans, and perhaps over 50 percent of our alfalfa yield has been literally washed away this year,” said Hans Schmitz from the Purdue Extension.
The disaster designation would allow emergency low-interest loans for farmers to help them pay for next year's crop season.
“It’s not a handout. It’s just a lower interest rate loan that then will help them not have a huge expense of a traditional bank loan,” said Heather Allyn of Posey County.
It’s a season loss that goes far beyond money, and far beyond this farming season.
“We do anticipate this being a year in which we’ll have a hay shortage in the winter time," Said Schmitz “So, anybody who has horses or livestock needs to be thinking now about how they’re going to accessing hay come December and January.”
Farmers hope to hear USDA’s decision next month on if they were approved for the designation.
