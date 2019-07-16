Hot and humid weather returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Barry’s remnants have put just enough twist to the winds in the atmosphere that a few thunderstorms may produce brief, weak funnel clouds or tornadoes through sunset Tuesday. Rain will depart the region on Wednesday as hot and humid air returns. Daily highs will reach the lower 90s through Sunday and overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s. A few scattered showers or storms will be possible each day. Next widespread rainfall will be possible on Sunday and Monday.