German American Bank announces financial commitment to UE Athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -German American Bank has made a financial commitment to University of Evansville athletics that will result in an impressive renovation to the Aces baseball stadium, which will now be named “German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium.” The announcement was made at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at the stadium. Included in the renovations will be a full Astroturf field, padded walls throughout the entire stadium with new fence lines down the first and third base lines, dugout and bullpen renovations as well as a new LED scoreboard.
University of Evansville President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz explained how this project will benefit the campus and also the Evansville community.
“We are very thankful to German American Bank for making this commitment to the University of Evansville. This raises the profile of our baseball program and adds to the momentum of our university,” he said. “While we benefit from holding UE athletic events on our campus, the opportunity to welcome outside sporting events will benefit the entire region.”
Commenting on German American’s involvement in the project, Chairman and CEO Mark Schroeder stated, “Our decision to support the renovation of the Aces baseball stadium follows upon the positive engagement we experienced with the University and the positive momentum of UE sports. Attracting more people to the Evansville community by supporting the universities makes a positive impact on the local economy and quality of life. This opportunity fits our giving culture and enhances our branding opportunities not only in the Evansville market but throughout the region.”
“The immense effect of this renovation will resonate throughout the Southern Indiana community. German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium will become the premier baseball venue in the Tri-State,” Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll said. “It will host sporting events for all ages and will impact the overall perception of University of Evansville Baseball.”
UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer, echoed those sentiments and detailed how this would be a benefit all student-athletes at the University.
“I speak for everyone when I express how thankful our university, athletic program and student-athletes are to our partners at German American Bank,” Spencer said. “While this will take our baseball program to a new level, it will also have an impact on many of our other sports. An outdoor turf field allows us to have a playing and practice surface that is able to handle the challenges of Southern Indiana spring weather. It will give all student-athletes an opportunity for practice and preparation that they have not had access to in the past.”
Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled to take place in the early fall, and the renovations are planned to take 2-3 months. It is expected to be completed well in advance of the Aces’ 2020 baseball campaign. A dedication will be held later in the 2019 calendar year to showcase the completed project.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING
Jim Brownlee – UE Head Baseball Coach – 1980-2002
"I think back to 1979 when we did not have dugouts and the worst playing surface in America! We have come a long way in 40 years! Congratulations to all who made this possible! Go Aces!"
Andy Benes – UE pitcher under Coach Brownlee – 1985-88 – 1st overall draft pick in 1988 MLB Amateur Draft – US Olympic gold medalist – 14-year MLB pitcher with 155 MLB wins and 2,000 MLB strikeouts
"What an amazing win for UE baseball and our wonderful community. This opens the door to help Wes and his staff compete on a national stage with a premium venue and to sell this great academic institution and its facilities to future Aces. As an alum, a heartfelt "thank you" to German American Bank for investing into the school and its athletes. This is truly a game changer and I am excited to see what the future holds."
Jamey Carroll – UE infielder 1993-96 under Coach Brownlee – 14th round pick by Montreal Expos in 1996 MLB Draft – Played in the majors from 2002 through 2013 accumulating 1,000 hits
“Congratulations to the University of Evansville and German American Bank for teaming up to improve Aces Athletics. This partnership will continue to advance the University of Evansville baseball program, allowing them more opportunity to compete to go to Omaha. As an alum, I am grateful to ALL that put in the effort to make it a great day to be an Ace!”
Kyle Freeland – UE pitcher 2012-14 – Baseball America First Team All-American in 2014 – Eighth overall draft pick by Colorado Rockies in 2014
“This is a great opportunity for UE and the baseball team. The new facility will allow the players to maximize their abilities and grow as baseball players. This shows how Coach Carroll and the UE staff have helped to build the program; they have earned the right to have a top notch facility. From the renovation of the locker rooms to the Armory project and now this project, it is great for the Aces. I wish we had this when I was here, but I cannot wait to see the finished product!”
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.