German American Bank announces financial commitment to UE Athletics

“I speak for everyone when I express how thankful our university, athletic program and student-athletes are to our partners at German American Bank,” Spencer said. “While this will take our baseball program to a new level, it will also have an impact on many of our other sports. An outdoor turf field allows us to have a playing and practice surface that is able to handle the challenges of Southern Indiana spring weather. It will give all student-athletes an opportunity for practice and preparation that they have not had access to in the past.”