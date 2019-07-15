Flushing drugs down the toilet could lead to ‘meth-gators’ according to police

Loretto, T.N. (WBTV) - Officers with the Loretto Police Department in Tennessee took to Facebook over the weekend to issue a public warning for drug users who flush their products down the toilet.
The department noted that the improper disposal of these substances could allow them to get into nearby creeks and waterways, contaminating drinking water and possibly being consumed by wildlife in the area.
The Department reminded the public that alligators were known to live nearby and warned that no one in the community would want to deal with a ‘meth-gator’ if one happened to drink this contaminated water.
From methamphetamine to prescription pills, police ask that users properly dispose of these products if they are discarding them so as not to put the rest of the community at risk as well.
