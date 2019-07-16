The Warrick Co. Fair is underway

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Monday, was check-in day at the Warrick County Fair and despite the rain, the barns were pretty full.
Although it did get a little wet Monday morning, the weather turned out to be better than expected and it hasn’t affected any events.
Luckily, for the showing animals, they’ll stay dry under the barns. The main barn at the Warrick County Fairgrounds is a busy place this week.
“Today we had our animal check-in, our livestock check-in. So, all of the kids brought their livestock out and set up their tack areas... set up their pins," said Scott Suzott, the Fair Treasurer.
The fair staff says that the rain may be a nuisance but they don’t believe it will affect Monday’s festivities.
“It’s been a slight drizzle all day. We may have got a couple tenths of an inch of rain here, but it really hasn’t hampered anything. Every year we deal with rain or some kind of a weather situation, so it is kind of second nature," said Suzott.
As for the rest of the week, fair staff says they’ll take it day by day and make adjustments if they feel the rain becomes a problem. Even if it does get a little wet, Suzott says don’t let it affect your fair plans.
One of the events fair staff thought they might have to move inside is Monday night’s magic show. As of now, it will still take place outside on the free stage with shows starting at 7, 8, and 9 p.m.
For more information about the Warrick County Fair, be sure to check out the fair’s daily guide.
