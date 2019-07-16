Girl hit by car in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Evansville.
It happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on Lincoln Avenue right in front of Rochelle-Landers Pool.
Police say the 13-year-old girl was on the north side of Lincoln, near the Dollar General store, when she crossed the road. Witnesses told officers the girl looked one direction but not the other before she ran into the road.
She was hit by an eastbound car.
We’re told the girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her legs.
Police say the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
