Authorities arrest ‘primary source’ of heroin, meth in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities have arrested a Madisonville man who they say was a primary source of meth and heroin in Hopkins County.
According to the Madisonville-Hopkins Co. Vice/Narcotics Unit, in January, local and federal authorities began conducting a joint investigation into a large scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from Madisonville to Clarksville, TN.
Authorities say the investigation showed that 29-year-old DeKayvious Duvall was a primary supplier for crystal meth and heroin in both Hopkins County and Montgomery Co., TN.
During the investigation, authorities say they seized over 20 pounds of meth, four and a half pounds of heroin, nearly 700 grams of Ecstasy and a large amount of cash.
Duvall is facing three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
He is currently being held in the Hopkins County Jail, but there are also full extradition drug trafficking warrants for him out of Tennessee.
