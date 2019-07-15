The Remnants Of Barry On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a rare dry and sunny weekend, the remnants of Barry will move north toward the area. As Barry weakens, the system will dump steady rains along with a few thunderstorms. Due to rain, temps will remain below normal in the low to mid-80’s. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday. 1 to 3 inches of rain likely through Wednesday.