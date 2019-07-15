The Remnants Of Barry On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a rare dry and sunny weekend, the remnants of Barry will move north toward the area. As Barry weakens, the system will dump steady rains along with a few thunderstorms. Due to rain, temps will remain below normal in the low to mid-80’s. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday. 1 to 3 inches of rain likely through Wednesday.
Once the rain ends, the hottest temps of the summer on the way to finish off the week. High temps will surge into the low to mid-90’s under mostly sunny skies. Projected heat index (100 to 105) during the afternoon and evening. A Heat Advisory seems likely later this week.
