Owensboro Police Officer suspended over racist texts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ownesboro Police Officer has been suspended for 26 days.
Documents provided to us from police show Officer Steven Phillips admitted to misconduct, and accepts his suspension without pay.
The documents show there was an internal investigation that revealed Phillips sent racists text messages.
Police say Phillips showed a letter to them from his ex-girlfriend’s attorney that indicated the messages were inappropriate.
Documents show Phillips’ suspension started July 3.
