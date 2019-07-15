New traffic flow to start Tues. at Boonville’s town square

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department’s of Transportation’s project at Boonville’s town square starts Tuesday and many drivers are getting ready for the changes.
Starting Tuesday, traffic is expected to be shifted to one way, counterclockwise around the square.
Police tell us the change is scheduled to start after 9:00 a.m. and they’re warning drivers to be alert while driving home.
“It’ll be alright. It’s been kind of weird getting used to to how it is now. But, it wont be too bad once we get used to it,” said Matthew Web who lives near the town square.
Business owners in the area say there has been a lot of close calls when it comes to accidents lately, and they hope that the new traffic flow will come with bigger signs and clear paths.
INDOT crews are also expected to install new traffic lights around the square, but due to a delay with their supplier, that may not happen until September.
14 News spoke with some drivers in the area Monday, and they say that the construction is an inconvenience but they’re hoping that in the end it will all be worth it.
