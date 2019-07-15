Madisonville man arrested in part of large-scale drug trafficking operation, police say

Corey Civils, 31, arrested on drug trafficking charges. (Source: Gray News)
By Matthew DeVault | July 15, 2019 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 3:13 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, authorities say they’ve arrested a man whose been distributing a large amount of crystal meth in the area.

The arrest comes after a six month long investigation by several different agencies. Detectives say they went to a home on Bartlett Avenue after several different undercover buys.

Investigators also searched a home on Pride Avenue. They say they seized a handgun, ammunition and some marijuana plants.

Corey Civils, 31, is facing several charges, including trafficking meth, cultivating marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Authorities say more arrests are expected.

