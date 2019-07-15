James Fields gets another life sentence for Heather Heyer’s death

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A judge sentenced James Fields Jr. - the man who plowed into a crowd during the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017 - to life in prison plus 419 years.
This comes less than two weeks after Fields was sentenced to life in prison on 29 hate crimes charges.
Heather Heyer was killed during the rally and many more were injured after Fields drove his vehicle into a crowd.
A jury recommended in December a 419-year sentence, in addition to a life sentence, for Fields.
The rally in 2017 drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, admitted to deliberately driving his car into counterprotesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.
Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, said last month that she wants James Alex Fields Jr. to spend the rest of his life in prison but hopes he also can get the help he needs.
