High Score Saloon owners donate money found in free arcade games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High Score Saloon just made a mother and son’s day after they donated more than $100 to them.
That money came from cleaning out their free arcade games. Once a week the owners, Clint and Jared, clean out their arcade games at High Score Saloon, but last week a big discovery was made.
“I happened to open up one of the arcade games and I saw quarters in there more than I expected, so I went through everything it was like 171 dollars,” said owner Clint.
The money the two owners feel was technically theirs but not for them to spend.
“The games are supposed to be free, so why not give it back to someone and it just kind of spiraled out of control,” said Clint.
After posting their dilemma on Facebook, tons of people reached out voicing why they could use the money, ranging from medical bills to electricity bills.
“It was kind of heartwarming to hear people come out of the woodworks to say what about this family going through this hardship,” said Clint.
After much discussion, they decided to hand a check over to a mother and her son.
“She said she was gonna take a day off of work to spend it with her son, which is exactly where we want the money to go," said Clint.
As the games at High Score continue to be played, they hope their customers will put their quarters toward good causes.
