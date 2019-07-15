HCSO: Suspects kidnapped, threatened person who reported crime

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men are accused of kidnapping and threatening two people in Hopkins County.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputy were sent Friday to White Plains for a missing person’s complaint. It was reported that two people left a home on North Scott St. Thursday night around 7 p.m. to ride a side-by-side UTV and had not returned.
The sheriff’s office says while the deputies were taking the report, the missing people came back with visible injuries.
The victims told deputies they had been abducted at gunpoint by Danny and Dustin Massey. The victims said the UTV they were in was run off the road by a van. They say the Masseys then assaulted them and forcibly took them away in the van to a property in the 300 block of Oglesby Cemetery Rd.
Once there, the victims said they were bound, chained and placed into a hand-dug pit on the property where they were shown homemade explosive devices and threatened for hours.
The victims were eventually let go.
We’re told Dustin Massey was a suspect in a previously reported crime that had been reported by one of the kidnapping victims.
The sheriff’s office says authorities got a search warrant for the Oglesby Cemetery Rd. property and arrest warrants for the Masseys on Saturday. We’re told authorities found intact homemade explosive devices, bomb-making materials and evidence of the kidnapping.
Danny and Dustin Massey were both arrested on charges of kidnapping and intimidating a witness, but other charges are pending.
The sheriff’s office believes witnesses drove by when the initial abduction was taking place on Farmers Crossing Rd. on Thursday in the late afternoon. Anyone who drove by and saw four people outside of a van and side-by-side UTV is asked to call the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
