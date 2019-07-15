Ellis Park’s Two-Year Old Program once again Flattered, by Mr. Money & Street Band

“Obviously things are changing for the better for all the horsemen, fans and Ellis Park,” Calhoun said. “With the additional purse money, the product is just going to get better and better. You’re going to see more and more top horses come out of there. You’re going to see a lot more top 2-year-olds developed there and you’ll see a lot more older horses running there. Hopefully they can use this meet to spring forward off of. They’re going to make a lot of improvements, and it looks like things are going very positive for Ellis and in turn that helps the whole region, the Kentucky racing circuit. It makes it stronger for everyone. It’s going to bring in more higher-quality horses from other places.”