Ellis Park’s Two-Year Old Program once again Flattered, by Mr. Money & Street Band

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Though 190 miles away, Ellis Park was one of the big winners on Indiana Grand’s showcase card Saturday night, with both $500,000 Indiana Derby victor Mr. Money and $200,000 Indiana Oaks heroine Street Band continuing as endorsements for Ellis’ 2-year-old program.
In addition, both youngsters have close ties to the region around Ellis Park. Mr. Money is owned by two-time Ellis Park leading owner Chester Thomas of nearby Madisonville, while Street Band is trained by long-time Henderson resident and Hopkinsville native Larry Jones, who also bred and campaigns the Indiana Oaks winner with his wife, Cindy, and their partner Ray Francis of Henderson. (Medallion Racing and MyRacehorse.com bought minority interest in the Fair Grounds Oaks winner before the Kentucky Oaks.)
Mr. Money, winning his third straight graded stakes with Ellis Park-based Gabriel Saez aboard, defeated UAE Derby runner-up Gray Magician by 2 1/2 lengths in spite of a loose horse lurking in his vicinity much of the Grade 3 race. Street Band, who made Sophie Doyle the first female jockey to win the Grade 3 Indiana Oaks, defeated the improving Sundaysatthebeach by 3 1/2 lengths.
“He looked like he was the horse to beat all the way around there,” trainer Bret Calhoun said of Mr. Money. “In the middle of the turn for home, I thought he could have gone at any time. If it hadn’t been for that loose horse, I think he would have taken over a lot sooner. I had a lot of confidence watching it develop. Obviously I had some scary moments with the loose horse. But just a professional race by him.
“I hate to say he’s on the improve, but I think he is, for the fact that he’s just gotten more and more professional. He’s learned how to rate. He’s learned how to race. He’s relaxing earlier and finishing full of run. I couldn’t be happier the way things are going with him.”
Eskenforit, the loose horse whose stumble out of the gate unseated jockey Julien Leparoux, actually crossed the finish first, something Thomas said Mr. Money noticed.
“He was sulking after the race,” Thomas said. “He thought he got beat.”
Both horses ran at Ellis Park last summer, with Mr. Money finishing second and third in his first two career starts and Street Band romping to victory in her second lifetime start.
“And you’ve got Serengeti Empress,” Thomas said of the Kentucky Oaks winner who took the Ellis Park Debutante last summer. “Of course Mr. Money is starting to shine. We didn’t win at Ellis, but we ran there. The list goes on. I hope I’ve got one of my good 2-year-olds ready before Ellis closes. With this new ownership, the (higher) purses and what’s going on at Ellis Park, sooner or later people will get the memo.
"You look around and see these top riders. I hate to start naming names because I’ll leave somebody out, but we’ve got an incredible group of riders and some of the top trainers in the country. The list is deep. They’re not giving away any money at Ellis Park. You sure need to bring a good horse there, because you’re going to have to run to get it.”
Serengeti Empress is one of four current 3-year-olds who went on to win Grade 1 races after running at Ellis Park at age 2, the most recent being Belmont Derby winner Henley’s Joy. Could Mr. Money and Street Band expand the group to at least six?
“Obviously things are changing for the better for all the horsemen, fans and Ellis Park,” Calhoun said. “With the additional purse money, the product is just going to get better and better. You’re going to see more and more top horses come out of there. You’re going to see a lot more top 2-year-olds developed there and you’ll see a lot more older horses running there. Hopefully they can use this meet to spring forward off of. They’re going to make a lot of improvements, and it looks like things are going very positive for Ellis and in turn that helps the whole region, the Kentucky racing circuit. It makes it stronger for everyone. It’s going to bring in more higher-quality horses from other places.”
Jones, whose training career started out at Ellis Park in 1982, said the track “now is back on the map. He pointed out that not only are better horses stabling at Ellis Park, a lot of horses are staying at Churchill Downs who normally might have gone to Saratoga for the summer.
“And I’ve talked to a lot of trainers who are talking about next year that they’re definitely planning on having horses here who had already kind of committed to Saratoga (for 2019),” he said. “There are a lot of people who say, ‘Hey, we’re going to be at Ellis Park in 2020.’ So yeah, it’s good.”
Leparoux sustained gouge, not fracture in spill
Jockey Julien Leparoux, who was unseated when his mount Eskenforit stumbled at the start of the Indiana Derby, sustained a deep cut — which his agent, Steve Bass, described as more of a gouge — just above the ankle on his right shinbone but suffered no broken bones or sprain. Bass said Leparoux made his scheduled 6 a.m. Sunday flight back to Albay, N.Y., with an assist from jockey Ricardo Santana, who was on the same flight, and had another set of x-rays taken that was sent to a specialist in upstate New York.
Bass said the Louisville-based Leparoux, who rode two days at Ellis before going to Saratoga for the summer, could resume riding as early as Wednesday.
Another horse’s shoe apparently clipped Leparoux’s shin, severe enough to tear his boot as if it had been cut.
“There’s a lot of swelling,” Bass said. “They told him to just keep it up off the ground, keep some ice on it and just rest it for a couple of days. The ankle is not sprained. The swelling is from the cut. It looked like somebody took a machete or ax and whacked him on his shin bone. It’s got to be painful. It’s not his ankle at all. It’s like two inches above.”
Still, Bass said that all things considered, “It’s really great news.”
Jones teams with Borel to win Ellis' Sunday allowance feature
The Larry Jones-trained 3-year-old filly Whoa Nellie, with three-time Kentucky Derby-winner Calvin Borel aboard, moved toward the leaders on the turn and methodically drew away in the stretch for a two-length victory over the 4-year-old Rahway in Ellis' $52,000 second-level allowance race Sunday. "I don't have anything picked out for her; I wanted to see what she'd do here because we felt like she wanted to go long," Jones said when asked what might be Whoa Nellie's next start. "We're not in a huge hurry; I think she's going to get a lot better. She could go to the Remington Oaks. There are a still a lot of Oaks around that we could get to."
Owned by Fox Hill Farms, Whoa Nellie covered the mile in 1:38.59 and paid $4.20 to win in the field of seven. The daughter of Kentucky Derby winner Orb now is 3-0-1 in five starts.
