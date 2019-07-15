Easterseals unveils new driver’s training vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big announcement came Monday from Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, unveiling a new driver’s training vehicle.
It’s designed to make driving independence possible for more people with disabilities in the Tri-State.
The vehicle is designed to help people take control of their own transportation. That’s been the goal of Easterseals driver’s training program for nearly 40 years.
To continue that mission, drivers have a new state-of-the-art minivan. It’s equipped with added controls and extensions, making it possible for those with disabilities to operate.
“It’s pretty obvious that I’m healthy other than just not being able to walk. But, being able to drive has opened up my life to do all the things I’ve wanted to do. And it’s taken a world of pressure off my wife to not have to transport me. So it’s given me a life," said Maurice Berendes, a patient at Easterseals Rehabilitation.
Those who need to learn how to drive in an adapted vehicle for the road can come to Easterseals and train with someone in the new van for up to 40 hours.
Easterseals officials estimate the new vehicle will mean up to 100 additional people will have the chance to pursue driving independently every year.
The van was donated by Audubon Chrysler and modified through funding from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
If you are interested in this type of training that Easterseals provides, you can contact Rusty Schimmel, the Vice President of Assistive Technology, at 812-479-1411 or at rschimmel@evansvillerehab.com
