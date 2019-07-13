Barry’s rains to soak Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The remnants of Barry continue to churn through Arkansas on Monday. Bands of rain will spin through the Tri-State through early Wednesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, especially in areas that fall under the strongest banded rainfall. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s on Tuesday, but will creep back into the 90s on Wednesday and will stay hot and humid through the weekend. Rain should end by early Wednesday. Next chance for rain arrives on Monday.