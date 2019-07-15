Appliances and wiring stolen from Evansville apartments after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a the burglary of several appliances.
As we reported in June, a home that was converted into three apartments on N. Third Ave. caught fire.
Because of the damage, no one was living in the building.
Neighbors told the owner they had seen people coming an going from the home, even though the doors had been locked after the fire.
Police say on Sunday, the owner discovered all the doors were open and three stoves and three refrigerates were taken.
He also discovered electrical wiring had been stripped.
So far, there have been no arrests.
