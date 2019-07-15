All Saints Parish hosts 1st Community Produce Giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All Saints Parish hosted their first Community Produce Giveaway on Sunday.
The parish teamed up with Seton Harvest to give away free fruits and vegetables outside of St. Anthony Catholic Church to those in need.
The giveaway also included live music and cold drinks.
Parishioners say they felt this could be beneficial to the surrounding community and a good way to know their neighbors.
“It’s really just to reach out to the community and say we’re here, we’re here to help, we’re here to be a neighbor, we’re here to just enjoy each other’s company," said Deavron Farmer, a parishioner at All Saints Parish. “And a lot of our parishioners, in addition to what Seton Harvest planted and brought for us, a lot of our own parishioners have actually planted some extra plants when they heard we were going to do this.”
All Saints Parish plans to continue the Community Produce Giveaway on the second Sunday of the next three months.
