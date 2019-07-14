Indiana Black Legislative Caucus comes to Evansville for annual series of town halls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus made its way to Evansville Saturday for the annual series of town halls.
Evansville is the group’s fourth stop across the state.
They held a panel discussion about topics ranging from the 2020 census to budgets and education.
Their main goal is to give the community a chance to ask questions about how the group is working for them in DC while giving out tips about how they can get involved.
“Advocacy is important so we want to tell you guys a little bit about the importance of advocacy and how you do it, we hear from people, we know it’s important but how do you advocate at the statehouse,” said Robin Shackleford, a representative.
Listening in on the town hall were members of the Newburgh town council, USI’s president and many people running for local office.
The next town hall will be in South Bend in two weeks.
