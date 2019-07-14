Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen SUV

July 14, 2019

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies hope you can help them find a vehicle that was stolen over the weekend.

According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a grey 2008 Pontiac Torrent was stolen from a home on CR-735 East, near Dubois-Cuzco Road, early Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the SUV has an Indiana plate number of MG171.

Anyone with information about this stolen vehicle is asked to call Dubois County Central Dispatch at 812-482-9111.

