Community market brings in money for United Caring Services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Caring Services held their community market fundraiser to bring in money for the summer.
“United Caring Services is a community organization and we could not do what we do without the support of our community and volunteers,” said event coordinator Darla Jones.
More than 20 vendors and community partners took over the CK Newsome Center to support United Caring Service and all they do for the community.
“Each vendor offers their own unique product, and then our community partners, it’s about educating the community,” said Jones.
Tables ranging from organic soaps to hand made bags were toured by the community, but not all items on the tables were for sale.
“Of course we hope they leave with items they’ve purchased from the vendors which is great, but also information from the community partners,” said Jones.
The united caring facility is already looking forward to doing the fundraiser again next year.
They hope to get more vendors and more people to come out and give back to their community.
