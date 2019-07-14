Barry to bring rain to the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve seen a few clouds, but most of the Tri-State managed to dodge the rain today. There is plenty of rain in store for the workweek followed by possibly the hottest stretch of weather so far this year.
Tonight will be mostly dry, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
The remnants of Hurricane Barry will move through Arkansas and Missouri Monday and Tuesday before turning east through Illinois and Indiana Wednesday and pushing off to the northeast by Thursday.
That means multiple waves of rain are expected to move through the Tri-State beginning Monday and continuing through Tuesday and Wednesday before tapering off as we head into Thursday.
Heavy rain and flooding will be the primary concerns as widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected across the Tri-State with locally higher amounts possible. However, we also can’t completely rule out isolated damaging wind gusts or even a weak tornado as this system moves through. The entire Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms Monday.
All the clouds and rain will cool us down some. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, but it will still be plenty humid, so heat index values will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.
As the rain moves out, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s for the end of the week, and right now it looks like we will likely see heat index values over 100° every day beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.