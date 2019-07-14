Affidavit: man arrested after firing gun during dispute over drill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A report of gunshots on Saturday resulted in the arrest of a 61-year-old man.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Robert Burris, 61, of Evansville, fired his gun at a man during a dispute about a borrowed drill. The affidavit says when Burris first got to the victim’s home to confront him about the tool he broke the front window with a baseball bat.
The victim then came outside and the two men began arguing. The affidavit says during the argument Burris pulled out a gun and fired one shot in the victim’s direction.
Burris left the area after firing the shot, the affidavit says. Police say a K-9 officer was used to track and find Burris.
During his interview with police, Burris said he wasn’t aiming for the victim, but was shooting at the counter in the home.
Burris is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on an $8,000 bond for Criminal Recklessness: shooting firearm in inhabited dwelling.
